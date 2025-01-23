Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23? Published 12:53 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

Should you bet on Ryan O’Reilly to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Sharks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 10 of 43 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and four assists.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 16%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 178 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/21/2025 Sharks 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 1 0 18:14 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 17:42 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 21:39 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 3 3 0 16:51 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 0 0 0 14:34 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 20:53 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:29 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: