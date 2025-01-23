Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23? Published 12:53 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

When the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In seven of 42 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken six shots and scored one goal.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated two goals and 13 assists.

He has a 7.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 178 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/21/2025 Sharks 2 1 1 25:04 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

id: