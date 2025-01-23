Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23? Published 12:53 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 14 of 46 games this season, Forsberg has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 9.9%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 178 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/21/2025 Sharks 3 1 2 17:52 Home W 7-5 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

