Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 23?
Published 12:53 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025
When the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In 14 of 46 games this season, Forsberg has scored — including two games with multiple goals.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and 10 assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 9.9%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 178 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.2 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/21/2025
|Sharks
|3
|1
|2
|17:52
|Home
|W 7-5
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|4
|2
|2
|19:12
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|19:32
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|15:58
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:08
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|15:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|19:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:28
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-0
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.