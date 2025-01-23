Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, January 24

Published 8:28 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Friday, January 24

Friday’s college basketball slate includes two games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those contests is the Michigan Wolverines squaring off against the Purdue Boilermakers. Keep scrolling for ATS picks for each matchup.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Villanova Wildcats

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Villanova 68
  • Projected Favorite: Marquette by 9.9 points
  • Pick ATS: Marquette (-9.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 21 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 76, Michigan 74
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 1.9 points
  • Pick ATS: Michigan (+3.5)

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Mackey Arena
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

