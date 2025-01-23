Texas vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 23 Published 2:56 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday’s game between the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (18-2) and No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (15-3) at Moody Center has a projected final score of 82-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on January 23.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 14.5-point spread in its matchup against Texas. The over/under is listed at 157.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Texas vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center Line: Texas -14.5

Texas -14.5 Point total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (to win): Texas -1099, Tennessee +700

Texas vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction:

Texas 82, Tennessee 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+14.5)

Tennessee (+14.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)

Texas is 6-8-0 against the spread, while Tennessee’s ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Longhorns are 8-6-0 and the Volunteers are 4-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams combine to score 181.8 points per game, 24.3 more points than this matchup’s total. Texas is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests, while Tennessee has gone 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns’ +641 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 32 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 55.5 per contest (18th in college basketball).

Texas wins the rebound battle by 13.1 boards on average. It collects 37.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 24.5 per outing.

Texas hits 3.6 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 3.6 on average.

The Longhorns rank sixth in college basketball with 101.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 64.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas has committed 13 turnovers per game (42nd in college basketball action), 10.1 fewer than the 23.1 it forces on average (eighth in college basketball).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers’ +459 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 25.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 94.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per outing (282nd in college basketball).

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.1 boards. It records 39.3 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 30.2.

Tennessee hits 11.7 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) while shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc (96th in college basketball). It is making 6.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 4.8 per game at 27%.

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 14 per game (77th in college basketball) while forcing 23.4 (sixth in college basketball).

