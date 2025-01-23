Tennessee vs. Missouri Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 5 Published 5:04 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

Wednesday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) playing the Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: SEC Network

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Missouri 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Missouri 76.4 Points For 83.2 58.6 Points Against 68.6 45.9% Field Goal % 48.4% 36.3% Opponent Field Goal % 41.7% 34.9% Three Point % 36.9% 25.9% Opponent Three Point % 33.8%

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who contributes 18.4 points per game.

Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 8.4 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.6 assists per game.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from long distance. He makes 3.6 shots from deep per game.

Zeigler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.7 blocks an outing to pace Tennessee.

Missouri’s Top Players

Mark Mitchell leads the team in both scoring (13.4 points per game) and rebounding (5.1 rebounds per game).

The Missouri leader in assists is Anthony Robinson II with 3.6 assists per game.

Caleb Grill makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, averaging 2.7 treys per game.

Robinson tops Missouri in steals with 1.9 per game, and Mitchell leads the squad in blocks with 0.8 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Missouri Schedule

