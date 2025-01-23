Tennessee vs. Missouri Basketball Tickets – Wednesday, February 5
Published 5:04 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
Wednesday’s SEC slate includes the Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) playing the Missouri Tigers (15-4, 4-2 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: SEC Network
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Missouri 2024-25 Stats
|Tennessee
|Stat
|Missouri
|76.4
|Points For
|83.2
|58.6
|Points Against
|68.6
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|48.4%
|36.3%
|Opponent Field Goal %
|41.7%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
|25.9%
|Opponent Three Point %
|33.8%
Tennessee’s Top Players
- The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who contributes 18.4 points per game.
- Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 8.4 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.6 assists per game.
- The Volunteers are led by Lanier from long distance. He makes 3.6 shots from deep per game.
- Zeigler leads the team with 2.1 steals per game. Felix Okpara collects 1.7 blocks an outing to pace Tennessee.
Missouri’s Top Players
- Mark Mitchell leads the team in both scoring (13.4 points per game) and rebounding (5.1 rebounds per game).
- The Missouri leader in assists is Anthony Robinson II with 3.6 assists per game.
- Caleb Grill makes more threes per game than any other member of the Tigers, averaging 2.7 treys per game.
- Robinson tops Missouri in steals with 1.9 per game, and Mitchell leads the squad in blocks with 0.8 per game.
Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|–
Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/1/2025
|Florida
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/5/2025
|Missouri
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|@ Oklahoma
|–
Lloyd Noble Center
|2/11/2025
|@ Kentucky
|–
Rupp Arena
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/21/2025
|@ Texas
|L 61-53
|Moody Center
|1/25/2025
|Ole Miss
|–
Mizzou Arena
|2/1/2025
|@ Mississippi State
|–
Humphrey Coliseum
|2/5/2025
|@ Tennessee
|–
Thompson-Boling Arena
|2/8/2025
|Texas A&M
|–
Mizzou Arena
|2/12/2025
|Oklahoma
|–
Mizzou Arena
