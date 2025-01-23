Pathfork man charged with fleeing police
Published 8:41 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
A Pathfork man is facing charges including fleeing police and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly fleeing from police and resisting arrest.
Robert Rice, 43, of Hulen, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Jan. 12.
According to a press release, deputies went to a residence located near KY 840 near the Lawnvale community on Jan. 12, to serve multiple warrants including a felony warrant issued in Virginia. When the deputies entered the residence, Rice fled on food down KY 840 with traffic approaching in both lanes. Rice climbed a fence and entered the Harlan County Road Department property. Rice was eventually apprehended by deputies at the CSX railroad trestle located near KY 413.
Rice was arrested on multiple warrants including a federal fugitive warrant from Virginia, a warrant for probation violation on multiple cases, and a warrant for failure to appear issued in Bell County. He was additionally charged with third-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rice was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.
In other police activity:
- Shena Perry, 44, of Keokee, VA., was arrested by the HCSO on Jan. 14. She was charged with first- second- and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. Perry was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
- Evelio Caraballo was arrested by the HCSO. Caraballo was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
- Timothy Smith, of Wallins, was arrested by the HCSO on a Bell County warrant for first-degree trafficking a controlled substance;
- Roger Nichols, 48, of Big Stone Gap, VA., was arrested by the HCSO on Jan. 14. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nichols was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.