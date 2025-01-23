Pathfork man charged with fleeing police Published 8:41 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

A Pathfork man is facing charges including fleeing police and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly fleeing from police and resisting arrest.

Robert Rice, 43, of Hulen, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Jan. 12.

According to a press release, deputies went to a residence located near KY 840 near the Lawnvale community on Jan. 12, to serve multiple warrants including a felony warrant issued in Virginia. When the deputies entered the residence, Rice fled on food down KY 840 with traffic approaching in both lanes. Rice climbed a fence and entered the Harlan County Road Department property. Rice was eventually apprehended by deputies at the CSX railroad trestle located near KY 413.

Rice was arrested on multiple warrants including a federal fugitive warrant from Virginia, a warrant for probation violation on multiple cases, and a warrant for failure to appear issued in Bell County. He was additionally charged with third-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rice was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

