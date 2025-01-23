NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Raptors Picks for January 23 Published 6:39 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Toronto Raptors (11-32) visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) after losing nine straight road games. The Hawks are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (according to our computer predictions) for Thursday’s game, before you place a wager on this contest?

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Hawks vs. Raptors Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)

Atlanta is 18-25-0 against the spread this year.

Toronto has 25 wins in 43 games against the spread this year.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, the Hawks are 3-6 against the spread.

The Raptors’ ATS record as 5.5-point underdogs or more is 17-14.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Under (234.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have gone over 234.5 combined points in 25 of 43 games this season.

Raptors games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in 18 of 43 outings.

Atlanta has an average total of 234.8 in its contests this year, 0.3 more points than this game’s over/under.

Toronto’s games this season have had an average of 228.2 points, 6.3 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the ninth-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Raptors have scored the 17th-most points.

The Hawks are the league’s 27th-ranked scoring defense while the Raptors are the 25th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-210)

This season, the Hawks have won eight out of the 16 games, or 50%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Raptors have won in 10, or 25%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Atlanta has won seven of its eight games when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

This year, Toronto has won five of 30 games when listed as at least +170 or better on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: