January 23 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday’s NHL lineup features top teams in action. Among those games is the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the St. Louis Blues.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Thursday is available for you, with the info provided below.

How to Watch January 23 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Philadelphia Flyers @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Columbus Blue Jackets @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Minnesota Wild 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Pittsburgh Penguins @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Nashville Predators @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

