How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, January 24 Published 8:56 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Michigan Wolverines and the Purdue Boilermakers take the court in one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature a ranked team.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Villanova Wildcats at No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Michigan Wolverines at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: