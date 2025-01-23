How to Watch the NBA Today, January 24
Published 11:31 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025
The NBA card today, including the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Philadelphia 76ers, is not one to miss.
You can find information on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 24
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
