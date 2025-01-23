How to Watch the NBA Today, January 24 Published 11:31 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025

The NBA card today, including the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Philadelphia 76ers, is not one to miss.

You can find information on how to watch today’s NBA action right here.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 24

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSOH

NBCS-PH and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE

KATU, KUNP, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: