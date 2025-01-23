How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 23 Published 4:54 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Toronto Raptors (11-32) aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) on January 23, 2025.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE

TSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.

Atlanta has a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.

The Hawks record just 1.2 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Raptors give up (117.9).

When Atlanta puts up more than 117.9 points, it is 15-7.

Raptors Stats Insights

The Raptors are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.6% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

Toronto has compiled a 10-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.

The Raptors’ 110.9 points per game are eight fewer points than the 118.9 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Toronto is 6-9 when it scores more than 118.9 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 118.7 points per game, compared to 115.2 per game away from home.

When playing at home, Atlanta is surrendering 2.1 more points per game (120.1) than in road games (118).

At home, the Hawks are averaging 12.9 threes per game, which is the same number they are averaging on the road. They have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Raptors Home & Away Comparison

The Raptors score more points per game at home (112.3) than on the road (109.4), and also give up fewer points at home (115.5) than on the road (120.7).

At home Toronto is conceding 115.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it is on the road (120.7).

This season the Raptors are picking up fewer assists at home (28.4 per game) than on the road (29.4).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cody Zeller Out Personal Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh

Raptors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Immanuel Quickley Out Hip Ochai Agbaji Questionable Hand

id: