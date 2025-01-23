How to Watch the Hawks vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 23
Published 4:54 am Thursday, January 23, 2025
The Toronto Raptors (11-32) aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) on January 23, 2025.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has a 15-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 15th.
- The Hawks record just 1.2 fewer points per game (116.7) than the Raptors give up (117.9).
- When Atlanta puts up more than 117.9 points, it is 15-7.
Raptors Stats Insights
- The Raptors are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 47.6% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.
- Toronto has compiled a 10-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.6% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank ninth.
- The Raptors’ 110.9 points per game are eight fewer points than the 118.9 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Toronto is 6-9 when it scores more than 118.9 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Hawks have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 118.7 points per game, compared to 115.2 per game away from home.
- When playing at home, Atlanta is surrendering 2.1 more points per game (120.1) than in road games (118).
- At home, the Hawks are averaging 12.9 threes per game, which is the same number they are averaging on the road. They have a lower three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (35.1%).
Raptors Home & Away Comparison
- The Raptors score more points per game at home (112.3) than on the road (109.4), and also give up fewer points at home (115.5) than on the road (120.7).
- At home Toronto is conceding 115.5 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it is on the road (120.7).
- This season the Raptors are picking up fewer assists at home (28.4 per game) than on the road (29.4).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Out
|Thigh
Raptors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Immanuel Quickley
|Out
|Hip
|Ochai Agbaji
|Questionable
|Hand