How to Watch Texas vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 23 Published 8:45 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Texas Longhorns (18-2) look to continue an 11-game home winning streak when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (15-3) on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it can be found on ESPN.

Texas vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas 2024-25 Stats

In 2024-25, the Volunteers are best in the country on offense (94.3 points scored per game) and ranked 282nd defensively (68.8 points allowed).

When it comes to rebounding, things are clicking for Texas, who is averaging 37.6 rebounds per game (20th-best in college basketball) and allowing 24.5 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Volunteers are 29th in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) in 2024-25.

With 23.1 forced turnovers per game, Texas is eighth-best in college basketball. It ranks 42nd in college basketball by averaging 13 turnovers per contest.

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the country in 3-pointers made per game (11.7). They are 96th in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

Texas ranks fourth-best in the country by giving up 3.6 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks 36th in college basketball at 26.7%.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 44.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 55.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.9% of the Volunteers’ buckets have been 3-pointers, and 67.1% have been 2-pointers.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

The Volunteers are the best squad in college basketball in points scored (94.3 per game) and 282nd in points conceded (68.8).

Tennessee is the 10th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (39.3) and is ranked 122nd in rebounds conceded (30.2).

This season the Volunteers are ranked 29th in college basketball in assists at 17.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Tennessee is 77th in college basketball in committing them (14 per game). It is sixth-best in forcing them (23.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Volunteers are best in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (11.7). They are 96th in 3-point percentage at 33.4%.

Giving up 4.8 3-pointers per game and conceding 27% from beyond the arc, Tennessee is 37th and 46th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

In 2024-25, the Volunteers have attempted 44.2% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 55.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.9% of the Volunteers’ baskets have been 3-pointers, and 67.1% have been 2-pointers.

Texas’ Top Players

Longhorns Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Booker 19 15.8 5.9 2.8 1.5 0.4 0.8 Taylor Jones 19 11.3 6.6 0.6 1 1.7 0 Kyla Oldacre 20 10.7 7.1 0.4 1 1.1 0 Rori Harmon 20 10.3 3.2 6.1 2.5 0.1 0.3 Justice Carlton 20 7.8 3.4 0.5 0.8 0.5 0.2

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 18 18.4 5.7 3.4 3.4 0.8 1 Jewel Spear 16 13.2 3 1.9 1.2 0.2 2.9 Ruby Whitehorn 18 13.1 4.7 1.7 1.1 0.3 0.8 Samara Spencer 18 11.6 3.9 5.4 1.3 0.2 2.3 Lazaria Spearman 18 10.9 6.2 0.8 0.8 0.3 0.6

Texas’ Upcoming Schedule

January 23 vs. Tennessee at 8:00 PM ET

January 26 at Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 30 vs. Missouri at 9:00 PM ET

February 2 at Texas A&M at 6:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. Vanderbilt at 9:00 PM ET

February 9 vs. South Carolina at 2:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 23 at Texas at 8:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

February 9 at LSU at 4:00 PM ET

February 13 vs. Auburn at 6:30 PM ET

