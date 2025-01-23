Hawks vs. Spurs Tickets Available – Wednesday, Feb. 5 Published 5:37 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) face the San Antonio Spurs (19-22) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Tickets

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to watch on TV: ESPN, FDSSE, and FDSSW

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Spurs 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Spurs 116.7 Points Avg. 111.6 118.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113 46.1% Field Goal % 45.5% 34.9% Three Point % 34.4%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s statline this season includes 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 11.6 assists per game for the Hawks.

Clint Capela is responsible for 9.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Among active players, the Hawks are led by Young from beyond the arc. He makes three shots from deep per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging three steals an outing.

Spurs’ Top Players

Victor Wembanyama holds the top Spurs spot in two categories among active players: scoring (24.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.8 rebounds per game). He also has 3.7 assists per contest.

The Spurs have gotten 9.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds out of Chris Paul this season.

Wembanyama knocks down 3.2 threes per game.

The Spurs’ defensive efforts get a boost from Paul’s 1.3 steals and Wembanyama’s four blocks per game.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/28 Rockets – Home – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Magic – Away – 2/12 Knicks – Away – 2/20 Magic – Home –

Spurs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/25 Pacers – Home – 1/29 Clippers – Home – 1/31 Bucks – Home – 2/1 Heat – Home – 2/3 Grizzlies – Away – 2/5 Hawks – Away – 2/7 Hornets – Away – 2/8 Magic – Away – 2/10 Wizards – Away – 2/12 Celtics – Away – 2/20 Suns – Home –

