Hawks vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 23 Published 8:16 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Toronto Raptors (11-32) visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-21) after losing nine straight road games. The Hawks are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: TSN and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 119 – Raptors 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 5.5)

Hawks (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-6.4)

Hawks (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The Raptors (25-18-0 ATS) have covered the spread 41.9% of the time, 16.2% more often than the Hawks (18-25-0) this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Toronto is 17-14 against the spread compared to the 3-6 ATS record Atlanta puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the over/under 60.5% of the time this season (26 out of 43). That’s more often than Toronto and its opponents have (22 out of 43).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 8-8, a better tally than the Raptors have put up (10-30) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks third-worst in the NBA with 118.9 points allowed per game, but their offense has been more consistent, averaging 116.7 points per game (seventh-ranked in league).

Atlanta is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking fifth-best in the league with 45.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Hawks have been tallying plenty of assists in 2024-25, ranking third-best in the NBA with 29.3 assists per contest.

With 16.1 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta is second-best in the league. It ranks 24th in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.

With 12.9 threes per game, the Hawks rank 18th in the NBA. They sport a 34.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 20th in the league.

Raptors Performance Insights

The Raptors are 20th in the NBA in points scored (110.9 per game) and fifth-worst in points conceded (117.9).

In 2024-25, Toronto is 15th in the league in rebounds (44.1 per game) and 13th in rebounds conceded (43.9).

This season the Raptors are ranked sixth in the NBA in assists at 28.9 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Toronto is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.4 per game). And it is ranked 18th in forcing them (13.4 per game).

The Raptors are the second-worst squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.5 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

