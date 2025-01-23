Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on January 23 Published 5:55 am Thursday, January 23, 2025

The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the San Jose Sharks’ Mikael Granlund are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 46 16 29 45 Jonathan Marchessault 46 15 23 38 Roman Josi 42 9 25 34 Steven Stamkos 46 16 15 31 Ryan O’Reilly 43 13 14 27 Sharks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Mikael Granlund 48 14 26 40 William Eklund 45 10 26 36 Macklin Celebrini 38 14 20 34 Fabian Zetterlund 50 13 17 30 Tyler Toffoli 47 17 12 29

Predators vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 121 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.

Nashville is ranked 18th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 144 (3.1 per game).

The Predators’ 21.21% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the league.

The Sharks have the league’s 26th-ranked scoring offense (130 total goals, 2.6 per game).

San Jose has allowed 178 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 32nd.

The Sharks’ power-play conversion rate (18.06%) ranks 26th in the league.

