Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 24
Published 5:17 pm Thursday, January 23, 2025
The Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks versus the Dayton Flyers is a game to watch on the Friday college basketball slate that has a lot of exciting contests. If you’re looking for picks against the spread, our computer model is high on 10 games, including that one.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +5.5 vs. Dayton
- Matchup: Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks at Dayton Flyers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Dayton by 3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Dayton (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Le Moyne +6.5 vs. Cent. Conn. St.
- Matchup: Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Le Moyne Dolphins
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Cent. Conn. St. by 4.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cent. Conn. St. (-6.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Kent State +1.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Saint Bonaventure +10.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: Saint Bonaventure Bonnies at VCU Rams
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: VCU by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Michigan +3.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Michigan Wolverines at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-3.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Stonehill -9.5 vs. Chicago State
- Matchup: Chicago State Cougars at Stonehill Skyhawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Stonehill by 11 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stonehill (-9.5)
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
ATS Pick: Penn State +2.5 vs. Iowa
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Iowa by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Washington +4.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Bowling Green +1.5 vs. Toledo
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Bowling Green Falcons
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Toledo by 1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Toledo (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Marquette -9.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats at Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 24
- Computer Projection: Marquette by 9.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette (-9.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
