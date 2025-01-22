Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on TV or Streaming Live – January 23 Published 11:30 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

NHL action on Thursday features a matchup in San Jose, California between the Nashville Predators (17-22-7) and San Jose Sharks (14-30-6) at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th while the Sharks are 16th in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 46 16 29 45 66 28 F Jonathan Marchessault 46 15 23 38 58 5 D Roman Josi 42 9 25 34 66 21 F Steven Stamkos 46 16 15 31 27 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 43 13 14 27 36 18

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.63 (28th)

2.63 (28th) Goals Allowed: 3.13 (20th)

3.13 (20th) Shots: 29.7 (7th)

29.7 (7th) Shots Allowed: 28.9 (21st)

28.9 (21st) Power Play %: 21.21 (17th)

21.21 (17th) Penalty Kill %: 82.61 (6th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on NHL Network

February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 14 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 15 at Kings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

Sharks’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Mikael Granlund 48 14 26 40 55 13 F William Eklund 45 10 26 36 50 10 F Macklin Celebrini 38 14 20 34 59 13 F Fabian Zetterlund 50 13 17 30 34 18 F Tyler Toffoli 47 17 12 29 30 13

Sharks Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.6 (29th)

2.6 (29th) Goals Allowed: 3.56 (31st)

3.56 (31st) Shots: 26.6 (27th)

26.6 (27th) Shots Allowed: 32.3 (32nd)

32.3 (32nd) Power Play %: 18.06 (26th)

18.06 (26th) Penalty Kill %: 77.7 (20th)

Sharks’ Upcoming Schedule

January 23 vs. Predators: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

January 25 vs. Panthers: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 27 vs. Penguins: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

January 30 at Kraken: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN

February 4 vs. Canadiens: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 6 vs. Canucks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 8 vs. Stars: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 23 at Flames: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 24 at Jets: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

February 27 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 1 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 3 at Maple Leafs: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 4 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 8 vs. Islanders: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 11 vs. Predators: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 13 vs. Blackhawks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 15 vs. Capitals: 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 20 vs. Hurricanes: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

March 22 vs. Bruins: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

