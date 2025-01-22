Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report January 23
Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (22-20), which currently has six players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (11-32, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Hawks head into this game on the heels of a 119-110 loss to the Knicks on Monday. Young recorded 27 points, three rebounds and six assists for the Hawks.
The Raptors are coming off of a 109-93 win over the Magic in their last game on Tuesday. RJ Barrett recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Raptors.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Zaccharie Risacher
|SF
|Out
|Thigh
|10.5
|3.5
|1.2
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|19.4
|10.3
|5.2
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Achilles
|23.3
|3.4
|11.7
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Immanuel Quickley
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|16.2
|2.2
|6.1
|Ochai Agbaji
|SG
|Questionable
|Hand
|10.6
|3.8
|1.7
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.