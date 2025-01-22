Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Raptors Injury Report January 23 Published 6:39 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Let’s take a look at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (22-20), which currently has six players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks prepare for their matchup with the Toronto Raptors (11-32, two injured players) at State Farm Arena on Thursday, January 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this game on the heels of a 119-110 loss to the Knicks on Monday. Young recorded 27 points, three rebounds and six assists for the Hawks.

The Raptors are coming off of a 109-93 win over the Magic in their last game on Tuesday. RJ Barrett recorded 19 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Raptors.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Zaccharie Risacher SF Out Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.4 10.3 5.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 23.3 3.4 11.7

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Immanuel Quickley PG Out Hip 16.2 2.2 6.1 Ochai Agbaji SG Questionable Hand 10.6 3.8 1.7

Hawks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TSN and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

