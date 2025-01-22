Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 22
Top-25 teams will take the court in five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 7 Houston Cougars vs. Utah Utes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 79, Utah 62
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 17.6 points
- Pick ATS: Utah (+19.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 5 Florida Gators
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 78, South Carolina 68
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 10.4 points
- Pick ATS: South Carolina (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 71, TCU 67
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 4.5 points
- Pick ATS: TCU (+6.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 20 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Xavier Musketeers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 77, Xavier 69
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 8.1 points
- Pick ATS: Xavier (+8.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 73, Texas A&M 70
- Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 2.8 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
