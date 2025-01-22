Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 22 Published 1:28 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Top-25 teams will take the court in five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Looking for against-the-spread picks? See below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 7 Houston Cougars vs. Utah Utes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 79, Utah 62

Houston 79, Utah 62 Projected Favorite: Houston by 17.6 points

Houston by 17.6 points Pick ATS: Utah (+19.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. No. 5 Florida Gators

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 78, South Carolina 68

Florida 78, South Carolina 68 Projected Favorite: Florida by 10.4 points

Florida by 10.4 points Pick ATS: South Carolina (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Colonial Life Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

TCU Horned Frogs vs. No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kansas 71, TCU 67

Kansas 71, TCU 67 Projected Favorite: Kansas by 4.5 points

Kansas by 4.5 points Pick ATS: TCU (+6.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena

Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 20 St. John’s Red Storm vs. Xavier Musketeers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 77, Xavier 69

St. John’s 77, Xavier 69 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 8.1 points

St. John’s by 8.1 points Pick ATS: Xavier (+8.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Ole Miss 73, Texas A&M 70

Ole Miss 73, Texas A&M 70 Projected Favorite: Ole Miss by 2.8 points

Ole Miss by 2.8 points Pick ATS: Texas A&M (+3.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

