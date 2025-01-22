Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 23 Published 10:41 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The injury report for the Nashville Predators (17-22-7) heading into their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (14-30-6) currently features four players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 23.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Mark Jankowski C Out Upper Body

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Klim Kostin C Out Lower Body Vitek Vanecek G Out Face Logan Couture C Out Groin Marc-Edouard Vlasic D Questionable Illness Tyler Toffoli RW Questionable Lower Body Nico Sturm C Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 30th in the NHL with 121 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 144 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

Their -23 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks’ 130 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 25th in the league.

San Jose gives up 3.6 goals per game (178 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -48, they are 32nd in the league.

Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-238) Sharks (+195) 6

