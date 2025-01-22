Predators vs. Sharks Injury Report Today – January 23
Published 10:41 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025
The injury report for the Nashville Predators (17-22-7) heading into their matchup with the San Jose Sharks (14-30-6) currently features four players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 23.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Klim Kostin
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Vitek Vanecek
|G
|Out
|Face
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Groin
|Marc-Edouard Vlasic
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Tyler Toffoli
|RW
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Nico Sturm
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 30th in the NHL with 121 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 144 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- Their -23 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks’ 130 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 25th in the league.
- San Jose gives up 3.6 goals per game (178 total), which ranks 32nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -48, they are 32nd in the league.
Predators vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-238)
|Sharks (+195)
|6
