NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 23
Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025
The Portland Trail Blazers versus the Orlando Magic is a game to watch on a Thursday NBA schedule that features a lot of thrilling matchups.
Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 23
Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Pacers -2.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KENS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kia Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Nuggets -6.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 7.2 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (233.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
