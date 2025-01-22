How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23
Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025
There are 10 games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8 Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas Longhorns
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: