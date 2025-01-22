How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 23 Published 5:58 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

There are 10 games featuring a ranked team on Thursday’s college basketball slate.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 NC State Wolfpack at Syracuse Orange

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8 Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Boston College Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 UCLA Bruins at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Duke Blue Devils at SMU Mustangs

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 California Golden Bears at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

