How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22 Published 12:54 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Ranked teams will be on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the Texas A&M Aggies squaring off against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Utah Utes at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 5 Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Xavier Musketeers at No. 20 St. John’s Red Storm

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies at No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

