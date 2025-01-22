How to Watch the NBA Today, January 23 Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is one game in particular to catch on a Thursday NBA schedule that includes nine exciting contests.

In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about Thursday’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 23

Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Accor Arena

Accor Arena Location: Paris, France

Paris, France TV Channel: NBA TV, KENS, and FDSIN

NBA TV, KENS, and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Kia Center

Kia Center Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL

KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE

TSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSOK

KFAA, WFAA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA

NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN

NBCS-BA and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and MNMT

FDSSC and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: