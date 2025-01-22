How to Watch the NBA Today, January 23
The Dallas Mavericks versus the Oklahoma City Thunder is one game in particular to catch on a Thursday NBA schedule that includes nine exciting contests.
In terms of live coverage, we’ve got everything you need to know about Thursday’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 23
Indiana Pacers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Accor Arena
- Location: Paris, France
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KENS, and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kia Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: TSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, ALT, and KUSA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
