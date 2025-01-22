How to Pick the Predators vs. Sharks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 23 Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wanting to place some wagers on the upcoming game (Thursday at 10:30 PM ET) between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose? Below, we offer our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Predators vs. Sharks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6 goals)

This season, Nashville games have gone over this one’s 6.5-goal over/under 18 times.

In San Jose’s 50 games this season, 21 have finished with more goals than Thursday’s total of 6.5.

The over/under for this game (6.5) is 1.3 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.63) and the Sharks (2.6).

These two teams are conceding a combined 6.7 goals per game, 0.2 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -198

The Predators have been victorious in 13 of their 27 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (48.1%).

Nashville is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -198 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 66.4% chance to win.

Sharks Moneyline: +164

San Jose has pulled off an upset victory 14 times when playing as the underdog on the moneyline this season (in 50 games as the underdog).

The Sharks have won eight games with moneyline odds of +164 or longer (in 34 such games).

San Jose has a 37.9% chance to win this matchup (implied from the moneyline odds).

Score Prediction

Prediction:

San Jose 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg has been critical to Nashville’s offense this season, racking up 45 points in 46 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has 15 goals and 23 assists for Nashville to compile 38 total points (0.8 per game).

Through 42 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has 34 points (nine goals and 25 assists).

Across 36 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 11-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 97 goals while recording 877 saves.

Sharks Points Leaders

Mikael Granlund is an important part of the offense for San Jose, with 40 points this season. He has put up 14 goals and 26 assists in 48 games.

William Eklund is a top contributor for San Jose, with 36 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and provided 26 assists in 45 contests.

Macklin Celebrini has scored 14 goals and contributed 20 assists for San Jose, giving him a point total of 34.

San Jose’s Alexandar Georgiev is 10-16-0 this season, amassing 681 saves and permitting 94 goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .879 save percentage (63rd in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild W 6-2 Home -193 1/21/2025 Sharks W 7-5 Home -405 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away -198 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away – 1/29/2025 Canucks – Home – 1/31/2025 Sabres – Away –

Sharks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/18/2025 Islanders L 4-1 Away +185 1/20/2025 Bruins L 6-3 Away +182 1/21/2025 Predators L 7-5 Away +316 1/23/2025 Predators – Home +164 1/25/2025 Panthers – Home – 1/27/2025 Penguins – Home – 1/30/2025 Kraken – Away –

Nashville vs. San Jose Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: SAP Center at San Jose

