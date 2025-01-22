College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 22

Published 1:47 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 22

Wednesday’s college basketball slate in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ole Miss Rebels. Continue reading for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Carolina +10.5 vs. Florida

  • Matchup: Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 10.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Florida -10.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 22
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M +3.5 vs. Ole Miss

  • Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ole Miss -3.5
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Georgia +1.5 vs. Arkansas

  • Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Arkansas Razorbacks
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 0.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Arkansas -1.5
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: January 22
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

