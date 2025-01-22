Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 22
Published 1:17 am Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Wednesday’s college basketball schedule has a lot in store. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the La Salle Explorers taking on the Saint Louis Billikens.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: La Salle +10.5 vs. Saint Louis
- Matchup: La Salle Explorers at Saint Louis Billikens
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: Saint Louis by 6.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Louis (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Purdue Fort Wayne +1.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: Purdue Fort Wayne by 1.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oakland (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Florida State -1.5 vs. Cal
- Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at California Golden Bears
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 4.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UNC Greensboro -9.5 vs. Mercer
- Matchup: Mercer Bears at UNC Greensboro Spartans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: UNC Greensboro by 12.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Greensboro (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State -13.5 vs. Air Force
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: San Diego State by 16.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: San Diego State (-13.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: George Washington +1.5 vs. UMass
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries at UMass Minutemen
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 1.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UMass (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: USC +5.5 vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: USC Trojans at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: Nebraska by 3.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Nebraska (-5.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Indiana +5.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: Northwestern by 3.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Northwestern (-5.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: TCU +6.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: UNC Asheville +1.5 vs. Gardner-Webb
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 22
- Computer Projection: UNC Asheville by 0.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gardner-Webb (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: