Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, January 23
Published 9:17 pm Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Thursday’s college basketball schedule should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the Marist Red Foxes playing the Niagara Purple Eagles.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Niagara +3.5 vs. Marist
- Matchup: Marist Red Foxes at Niagara Purple Eagles
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Niagara by 0.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marist (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Western Kentucky +5.5 vs. Louisiana Tech
- Matchup: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Louisiana Tech by 1.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech (-5.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Manhattan -3.5 vs. Fairfield
- Matchup: Fairfield Stags at Manhattan Jaspers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Manhattan by 6.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Manhattan (-3.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Coastal Carolina +6.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Georgia Southern by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgia Southern (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Hampton +7.5 vs. William & Mary
- Matchup: Hampton Pirates at William & Mary Tribe
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: William & Mary by 5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: William & Mary (-7.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Memphis -12.5 vs. Wichita State
- Matchup: Wichita State Shockers at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Memphis by 14.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Memphis (-12.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Samford +1.5 vs. Chattanooga
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Chattanooga Mocs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Samford by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Chattanooga (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rider +1.5 vs. Iona
- Matchup: Iona Gaels at Rider Broncs
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Rider by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iona (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Appalachian State +6.5 vs. Arkansas State
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Arkansas State by 5.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Saint Mary’s (CA) -7.5 vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: San Francisco Dons at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 23
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-7.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
