Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21? Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

When the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in six of 41 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 171 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/18/2025 Wild 2 0 2 24:34 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 31:25 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

