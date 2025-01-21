Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21?
Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
When the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Sharks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in six of 41 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Sharks.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.
- Josi’s shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 171 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|24:34
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|31:25
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|26:35
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|28:51
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|23:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|23:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|32:30
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|26:27
|Away
|L 7-4
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.