Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21? Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

Marchessault has scored in 12 of 45 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

Marchessault has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.

He takes three shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/18/2025 Wild 1 0 1 21:25 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:56 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:07 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 19:20 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 0 1 23:35 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 1 0 22:24 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:26 Away L 7-4

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

