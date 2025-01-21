Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21?
Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal when the Nashville Predators square off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Sharks?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in 12 of 45 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- He takes three shots per game, and converts 10.4% of them.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/18/2025
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Home
|W 6-2
|1/16/2025
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|22:56
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|1/14/2025
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:07
|Home
|W 5-3
|1/11/2025
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|19:20
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/7/2025
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Away
|L 5-2
|1/4/2025
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/3/2025
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|18:46
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/31/2024
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|22:24
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/30/2024
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:08
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/27/2024
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|21:26
|Away
|L 7-4
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.