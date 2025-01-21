Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Sharks on January 21? Published 1:27 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

In 13 of 45 games this season, Forsberg has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Sharks.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated six goals and nine assists.

Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 171 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/18/2025 Wild 4 2 2 19:12 Home W 6-2 1/16/2025 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:32 Home W 3-2 SO 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4

Predators vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

