Wallins, Cawood advance to semifinals of county tourney

Published 10:52 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By John Henson

Photos by Bob Cornett Wallins guard Sam Carmical sailed in for two of his 16 points Tuesday in the Purple Devils' 38-15 victory over Green Hills in county tournament action.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Wallins and Cawood rolled into the semifinals of the fifth- and sixth-grade county tournament with victories Tuesday at James A. Cawood Elementary School.
Sam Carmical scored 16 points and Leland Cope added 11 to lead Wallins to a 38-15 win in the opening game.
Arthur Harrison paced the Falcons with eight points.
Kaydon Gray tossed din 17 as Cawood coasted past Cumberland 26-4.
The semifinals are set for Thursday at JACES with James A. Cawood playing Evarts at 5:30 followed by Wallins taking on Cawood. The consolation and championship games are set for Saturday at Harlan County High School.
———
Wallins (38) — Leland Cope 11, Sam Carmical 16, Maddox Landa 6, Carter Collett 4, Bryce Smith 1
Green Hills (15) — Arthur Harrison 8, Hunter Saylor 3, Brayson Saylor 4.
———
Cawood (26) — Kaydon Gray 17, Shawn Smith 5, Micah Cochran 2, Bryson Stewart 2.
Cumberland (4) — Jake Cornett 2, Jonah Doyle 2.

Email newsletter signup

More Sports

Black Bears fall to Calloway in Kentucky 2A state finals

Bears take second in state 2A

Generals hold off 3-point onslaught to edge Harlan

Dezarn scores 18 as he leads Tigers to win over Harlan

Print Article

SportsPlus