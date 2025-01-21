Wallins, Cawood advance to semifinals of county tourney Published 10:52 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By John Henson

Sports Writer

Wallins and Cawood rolled into the semifinals of the fifth- and sixth-grade county tournament with victories Tuesday at James A. Cawood Elementary School.

Sam Carmical scored 16 points and Leland Cope added 11 to lead Wallins to a 38-15 win in the opening game.

Arthur Harrison paced the Falcons with eight points.

Kaydon Gray tossed din 17 as Cawood coasted past Cumberland 26-4.

The semifinals are set for Thursday at JACES with James A. Cawood playing Evarts at 5:30 followed by Wallins taking on Cawood. The consolation and championship games are set for Saturday at Harlan County High School.

———

Wallins (38) — Leland Cope 11, Sam Carmical 16, Maddox Landa 6, Carter Collett 4, Bryce Smith 1

Green Hills (15) — Arthur Harrison 8, Hunter Saylor 3, Brayson Saylor 4.

———

Cawood (26) — Kaydon Gray 17, Shawn Smith 5, Micah Cochran 2, Bryson Stewart 2.

Cumberland (4) — Jake Cornett 2, Jonah Doyle 2.