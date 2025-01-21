Trae Young Injury Status – Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Report January 22 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Let’s take a peek at the injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (22-20), which currently includes six players listed (including Trae Young), as the Hawks ready for their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (22-21, one injured player) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, January 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Monday, the Hawks suffered a 119-110 loss to the Knicks. Young’s team-high 27 points paced the Hawks in the loss.

The Pistons enter this matchup on the heels of a 107-96 victory over the Rockets on Monday. Cade Cunningham totaled 32 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pistons.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Cody Zeller C Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Zaccharie Risacher SF Questionable Thigh 10.5 3.5 1.2 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.4 10.3 5.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Achilles 23.3 3.4 11.7

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaden Ivey SG Out Leg 17.6 4.1 4.0

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -2.5 236.5

