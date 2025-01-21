Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 21
Published 1:28 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Ranked teams will be on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in 12 games, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers. See the piece below for picks against the spread.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 85, Vanderbilt 74
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 10.3 points
- Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Venue: Coleman Coliseum
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 68
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 7.5 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 19 UConn Huskies vs. Butler Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 77, Butler 69
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 7.6 points
- Pick ATS: Butler (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: XL Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 78, Ohio State 70
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 7.3 points
- Pick ATS: Ohio State (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Venue: Mackey Arena
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 7 Houston Cougars vs. Utah Utes
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 79, Utah 61
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 17.7 points
- Pick ATS: Houston (-17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. UCF Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 83, UCF 70
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 12.6 points
- Pick ATS: UCF (+15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Seton Hall 63
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 14.1 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Newark, New Jersey
- Venue: Prudential Center
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
SMU Mustangs vs. No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Louisville 77, SMU 76
- Projected Favorite: Louisville by 0.1 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Moody Coliseum
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: West Virginia 74, Arizona State 68
- Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 5.9 points
- Pick ATS: Arizona State (+7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Venue: WVU Coliseum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns vs. No. 22 Missouri Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Missouri 76, Texas 75
- Projected Favorite: Missouri by 0.0 points
- Pick ATS: Missouri (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Venue: Moody Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UCLA Bruins vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCLA 74, Wisconsin 73
- Projected Favorite: UCLA by 0.2 points
- Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+3.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Pauley Pavilion
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Live Stream: Peacock
No. 15 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Oregon 78, Washington 68
- Projected Favorite: Oregon by 9.3 points
- Pick ATS: Washington (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
