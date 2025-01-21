Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, January 21 Published 1:28 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Ranked teams will be on Tuesday’s college basketball schedule in 12 games, including the Mississippi State Bulldogs squaring off against the Tennessee Volunteers. See the piece below for picks against the spread.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 85, Vanderbilt 74

Alabama 85, Vanderbilt 74 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 10.3 points

Alabama by 10.3 points Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+11.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Alabama-Vanderbilt spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 68

Tennessee 76, Mississippi State 68 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 7.5 points

Tennessee by 7.5 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-7.5)

Bet on the Tennessee-Mississippi State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 UConn Huskies vs. Butler Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 77, Butler 69

UConn 77, Butler 69 Projected Favorite: UConn by 7.6 points

UConn by 7.6 points Pick ATS: Butler (+12.5)

Bet on the UConn-Butler spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

XL Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Purdue 78, Ohio State 70

Purdue 78, Ohio State 70 Projected Favorite: Purdue by 7.3 points

Purdue by 7.3 points Pick ATS: Ohio State (+10.5)

Bet on the Purdue-Ohio State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 7 Houston Cougars vs. Utah Utes

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 79, Utah 61

Houston 79, Utah 61 Projected Favorite: Houston by 17.7 points

Houston by 17.7 points Pick ATS: Houston (-17.5)

Bet on the Houston-Utah spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones vs. UCF Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Iowa State 83, UCF 70

Iowa State 83, UCF 70 Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 12.6 points

Iowa State by 12.6 points Pick ATS: UCF (+15.5)

Bet on the Iowa State-UCF spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

James H. Hilton Coliseum TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Seton Hall Pirates vs. No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 77, Seton Hall 63

Marquette 77, Seton Hall 63 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 14.1 points

Marquette by 14.1 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-12.5)

Bet on the Seton Hall-Marquette spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Prudential Center TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

SMU Mustangs vs. No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Louisville 77, SMU 76

Louisville 77, SMU 76 Projected Favorite: Louisville by 0.1 points

Louisville by 0.1 points Pick ATS: Louisville (+1.5)

Bet on the SMU-Louisville spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Moody Coliseum TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: West Virginia 74, Arizona State 68

West Virginia 74, Arizona State 68 Projected Favorite: West Virginia by 5.9 points

West Virginia by 5.9 points Pick ATS: Arizona State (+7.5)

Bet on the West Virginia-Arizona State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns vs. No. 22 Missouri Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Missouri 76, Texas 75

Missouri 76, Texas 75 Projected Favorite: Missouri by 0.0 points

Missouri by 0.0 points Pick ATS: Missouri (+2.5)

Bet on the Texas-Missouri spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Moody Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UCLA Bruins vs. No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCLA 74, Wisconsin 73

UCLA 74, Wisconsin 73 Projected Favorite: UCLA by 0.2 points

UCLA by 0.2 points Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+3.5)

Bet on the UCLA-Wisconsin spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Pauley Pavilion TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Peacock

No. 15 Oregon Ducks vs. Washington Huskies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Oregon 78, Washington 68

Oregon 78, Washington 68 Projected Favorite: Oregon by 9.3 points

Oregon by 9.3 points Pick ATS: Washington (+12.5)

Bet on the Oregon-Washington spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Matthew Knight Arena TV Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: