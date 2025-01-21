Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos has averaged 18:05 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -9.

Stamkos has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 23 different games.

He has eight goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 17.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).

Through 45 games played this season, he has put up 30 points, with six multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.

The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 30 Points 0 16 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: