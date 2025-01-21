Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos has averaged 18:05 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -9.
  • Stamkos has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 23 different games.
  • He has eight goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 17.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).
  • Through 45 games played this season, he has put up 30 points, with six multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
  • The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
45 Games 0
30 Points 0
16 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Print Article

SportsPlus