Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stamkos in that upcoming Predators-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -204, Under: +155)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +126, Under: -162)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos has averaged 18:05 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -9.
- Stamkos has 30 points overall, picking up at least one point in 23 different games.
- He has eight goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 17.2%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 23 times this season in games with a set points prop (45 opportunities).
- Through 45 games played this season, he has put up 30 points, with six multi-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL play in goals against.
- The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|45
|Games
|0
|30
|Points
|0
|16
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|0
