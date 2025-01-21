Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- Josi’s plus-minus rating is -18, in 23:31 per game on the ice.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 22 games, and has 32 points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.
- Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 22 games this season, with 10 multiple-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- The Sharks have allowed 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.
- The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|41
|Games
|0
|32
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|0
