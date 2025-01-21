Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • Josi’s plus-minus rating is -18, in 23:31 per game on the ice.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in 22 games, and has 32 points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.
  • Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 22 games this season, with 10 multiple-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • The Sharks have allowed 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
  • The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
41 Games 0
32 Points 0
8 Goals 0
24 Assists 0

