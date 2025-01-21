Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good calls.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -234, Under: +176) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Bet on Roman Josi props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi’s plus-minus rating is -18, in 23:31 per game on the ice.

He has accumulated at least one point in 22 games, and has 32 points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus 13 assists.

Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

He has gone over his points prop bet 21 times this season in games with a set points prop (40 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 22 games this season, with 10 multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Josi props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks have allowed 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.

The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Josi vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 41 Games 0 32 Points 0 8 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: