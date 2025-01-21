NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 22 Published 10:31 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Houston Rockets is a game to see on a Wednesday NBA slate that features a lot of exciting contests.

Don’t miss out on all of the NBA action today. We’ve got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 22

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Hawks -2.5

Hawks -2.5 Spread Pick: Hawks (Projected to win by 2 points)

Hawks (Projected to win by 2 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.7 total projected points)

Over (230.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5

Timberwolves -2.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.6 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 2.6 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.5 total projected points)

Over (222.5 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, KFAA, and FDSN

ESPN, KFAA, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -10.5

Suns -10.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 0.5 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 0.5 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.9 total projected points)

Over (223.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and AZFamily

YES and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Grizzlies -12.5

Grizzlies -12.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 14.6 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 14.6 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.8 total projected points)

Over (228.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -1.5

Cavaliers -1.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.6 total projected points)

Over (227.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSOH

SCHN and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -6.5

Bucks -6.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 7.1 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 7.1 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.2 total projected points)

Over (225.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Thunder -17.5

Thunder -17.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 21.5 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 21.5 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSOK

KJZZ and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Kings -7.5

Kings -7.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 2.2 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 2.2 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.9 total projected points)

Over (220.9 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSC

NBCS-BOS and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: