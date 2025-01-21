NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Pistons Picks for January 22 Published 6:39 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (22-21) visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) after winning three road games in a row. The Hawks are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Prior to placing a wager on this matchup, take a peek at the best bets available on Wednesday based on our computer predictions.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawks vs. Pistons Best Bets

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 2.5)

Atlanta is 18-24-0 against the spread this season.

Detroit has beaten the spread 22 times in 43 games.

The Hawks have an ATS record of 3-11 as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

The Pistons’ ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or greater is 16-10.

Pick OU:

Under (236.5)





The Hawks and their opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points in 22 of 42 games this season.

The Pistons have combined with their opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 14 of 43 games this season.

Atlanta has had an average of 234.9 points in its games this season, 1.6 fewer than this matchup’s total.

The average total for Detroit’s games this season is 222.6 points, 13.9 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks score the ninth-most points in the NBA this season, while the Pistons’ offense puts up the 12th-most.

The Pistons have allowed the 20th-fewest points in the league this season, while the Hawks have given up the 27th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Hawks (-145)

This season, the Hawks have won eight out of the 15 games, or 53.3%, in which they’ve been favored.

The Pistons have come away with 13 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Atlanta has won eight of its 11 games, or 72.7%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

This season, Detroit has come away with a win 12 times in 26 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Hawks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

