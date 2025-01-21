Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • Marchessault has averaged 18:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -8.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 26 games, and has 34 points in all.
  • Marchessault has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.
  • He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
  • Through 45 games, he has 34 points, with seven multi-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, giving up 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in league play.
  • The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
  • The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
45 Games 0
34 Points 0
14 Goals 0
20 Assists 0

