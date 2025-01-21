Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Nashville Predators, featuring Jonathan Marchessault, face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Marchessault intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- Marchessault has averaged 18:19 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -8.
- He has gotten at least one point in 26 games, and has 34 points in all.
- Marchessault has picked up three goals and 11 assists on the power play.
- He has a 10.4% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 25 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
- Through 45 games, he has 34 points, with seven multi-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- The Sharks rank 31st in goals against, giving up 171 total goals (3.5 per game) in league play.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
- The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Sharks
id: