How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 22 Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Wednesday college basketball schedule includes six games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the Villanova Wildcats squaring off against the UConn Huskies.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Penn State Lady Lions at No. 21 Michigan State Spartans

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 4 USC Trojans at Purdue Boilermakers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Peacock

Villanova Wildcats at No. 6 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

No. 9 TCU Horned Frogs at Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 23 Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 16 West Virginia Mountaineers at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: