How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, January 21
Published 12:54 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
There are 12 games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs versus the Tennessee Volunteers.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Vanderbilt Commodores at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Butler Bulldogs at No. 19 UConn Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Utah Utes at No. 7 Houston Cougars
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF Knights at No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles at Seton Hall Pirates
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
No. 25 Louisville Cardinals at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Missouri Tigers at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers at UCLA Bruins
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Washington Huskies at No. 15 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
id: