How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 22 Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Detroit Pistons (22-21) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) after winning three straight road games.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET

FDSSE, FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Pistons’ opponents have knocked down.

Atlanta is 17-7 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 11th.

The Hawks average just 3.9 more points per game (117) than the Pistons give up (113.1).

Atlanta is 18-9 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.

Detroit has compiled a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.

The Pistons put up 6.8 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (119).

Detroit is 9-5 when it scores more than 119 points.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Hawks are averaging 4.4 more points per game (119.6) than they are in road games (115.2).

Defensively Atlanta has played worse in home games this season, giving up 120.4 points per game, compared to 118 in road games.

At home, the Hawks are making 0.4 more treys per game (13.3) than in road games (12.9). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Pistons are scoring fewer points at home (111.1 per game) than away (113.2). And they are conceding more at home (113.9) than on the road (112.5).

At home Detroit is conceding 113.9 points per game, 1.4 more than it is away (112.5).

At home the Pistons are picking up 25.2 assists per game, 0.6 less than away (25.8).

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Cody Zeller Out Personal Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder Trae Young Questionable Achilles Zaccharie Risacher Out Thigh

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Pistons Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaden Ivey Out Leg

id: