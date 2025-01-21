How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 22
Published 8:54 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Detroit Pistons (22-21) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (22-20) after winning three straight road games.
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSDET
- Live Stream: FDSSE, FDSDET
Hawks Stats Insights
- This season, the Hawks have a 46.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% lower than the 46.8% of shots the Pistons’ opponents have knocked down.
- Atlanta is 17-7 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hawks are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pistons sit at 11th.
- The Hawks average just 3.9 more points per game (117) than the Pistons give up (113.1).
- Atlanta is 18-9 when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- Detroit has compiled a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 10th.
- The Pistons put up 6.8 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Hawks allow their opponents to score (119).
- Detroit is 9-5 when it scores more than 119 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Hawks are averaging 4.4 more points per game (119.6) than they are in road games (115.2).
- Defensively Atlanta has played worse in home games this season, giving up 120.4 points per game, compared to 118 in road games.
- At home, the Hawks are making 0.4 more treys per game (13.3) than in road games (12.9). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Pistons are scoring fewer points at home (111.1 per game) than away (113.2). And they are conceding more at home (113.9) than on the road (112.5).
- At home Detroit is conceding 113.9 points per game, 1.4 more than it is away (112.5).
- At home the Pistons are picking up 25.2 assists per game, 0.6 less than away (25.8).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Hand
|Jalen Johnson
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Zaccharie Risacher
|Out
|Thigh
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaden Ivey
|Out
|Leg