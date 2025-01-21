How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – January 21 Published 7:43 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) aim to extend a 12-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Volunteers are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 12th.

The 76.8 points per game the Volunteers score are 6.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (70.1).

Tennessee has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.

Mississippi State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 36.4% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

Mississippi State has compiled a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 15th.

The Bulldogs put up 24.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (58.8).

Mississippi State has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Tennessee posts 83.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.2 points per contest.

At home, the Volunteers are ceding 12.2 fewer points per game (55.4) than in road games (67.6).

In terms of total threes made, Tennessee has played better when playing at home this season, making 8.6 per game, compared to 8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 33.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.5% mark in away games.

Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison

Mississippi State scores 89.2 points per game at home, and 76.3 on the road.

At home, the Bulldogs allow 69.4 points per game. Away, they concede 74.3.

At home, Mississippi State makes 9.6 trifectas per game, 2.6 more than it averages away (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.4%) than away (30.1%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt L 76-75 Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ Auburn Neville Arena 1/28/2025 Kentucky – Thompson-Boling Arena

Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/11/2025 Kentucky L 95-90 Humphrey Coliseum 1/14/2025 @ Auburn L 88-66 Neville Arena 1/18/2025 Ole Miss W 84-81 Humphrey Coliseum 1/21/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena 1/25/2025 @ South Carolina Colonial Life Arena 1/29/2025 Alabama – Humphrey Coliseum

