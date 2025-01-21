How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State on TV or Live Stream – January 21
Published 7:43 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-2, 3-2 SEC) aim to extend a 12-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 12th.
- The 76.8 points per game the Volunteers score are 6.7 more points than the Bulldogs allow (70.1).
- Tennessee has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 70.1 points.
Stream Tennessee vs. Mississippi State live on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 46.6% from the field, 10.2% higher than the 36.4% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- Mississippi State has compiled a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 36.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 15th.
- The Bulldogs put up 24.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (58.8).
- Mississippi State has a 12-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison
- Tennessee posts 83.2 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.2 points per contest.
- At home, the Volunteers are ceding 12.2 fewer points per game (55.4) than in road games (67.6).
- In terms of total threes made, Tennessee has played better when playing at home this season, making 8.6 per game, compared to 8 in road games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 33.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.5% mark in away games.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison
- Mississippi State scores 89.2 points per game at home, and 76.3 on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs allow 69.4 points per game. Away, they concede 74.3.
- At home, Mississippi State makes 9.6 trifectas per game, 2.6 more than it averages away (7). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.4%) than away (30.1%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|@ Texas
|W 74-70
|Moody Center
|1/15/2025
|Georgia
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/18/2025
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 76-75
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/21/2025
|Mississippi State
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ Auburn
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Neville Arena
|1/28/2025
|Kentucky
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/11/2025
|Kentucky
|L 95-90
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/14/2025
|@ Auburn
|L 88-66
|Neville Arena
|1/18/2025
|Ole Miss
|W 84-81
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/21/2025
|@ Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/25/2025
|@ South Carolina
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/29/2025
|Alabama
|–
|Humphrey Coliseum
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.