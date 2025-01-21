Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 22
Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (22-20) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (22-21) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.
Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Hawks 116 – Pistons 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 2.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 230.7
- The Hawks (18-24-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 8.3% less often than the Pistons (22-21-0) this season.
- Detroit covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 61.5% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (21.4%).
- Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.5% of the time this season (23 out of 43). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (26 out of 42).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 8-7, a better record than the Pistons have recorded (13-15) as moneyline underdogs.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ offense, which ranks sixth in the league with 117 points per game, has performed better than their third-worst defense (119 points allowed per game).
- With 45.6 rebounds per game, Atlanta ranks sixth in the NBA. It cedes 44.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
- With 29.5 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league in the category.
- With 16 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta is second-best in the league. It ranks 25th in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are draining 13 treys per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35.3% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).
Pistons Performance Insights
- With 112.2 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, the Pistons are 15th in the NBA offensively and 16th on defense.
- In 2024-25, Detroit is 11th in the NBA in rebounds (45 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (42.2).
- The Pistons are 16th in the NBA in assists (25.5 per game) in 2024-25.
- In terms of turnovers, Detroit is 23rd in the NBA in committing them (15.1 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (13.8 per game).
- In 2024-25, the Pistons are 15th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).
