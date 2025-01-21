Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 22 Published 10:16 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (22-20) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (22-21) on Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSDET

FDSSE and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction:

Hawks 116 – Pistons 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 2.5)

Pistons (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-2.0)

Hawks (-2.0) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 230.7

The Hawks (18-24-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 8.3% less often than the Pistons (22-21-0) this season.

Detroit covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 61.5% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (21.4%).

Detroit and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.5% of the time this season (23 out of 43). That’s less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (26 out of 42).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 8-7, a better record than the Pistons have recorded (13-15) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ offense, which ranks sixth in the league with 117 points per game, has performed better than their third-worst defense (119 points allowed per game).

With 45.6 rebounds per game, Atlanta ranks sixth in the NBA. It cedes 44.7 rebounds per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.

With 29.5 assists per game, the Hawks are second-best in the league in the category.

With 16 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta is second-best in the league. It ranks 25th in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are draining 13 treys per game (18th-ranked in NBA) this season, while putting up a 35.3% three-point percentage (19th-ranked).

Pistons Performance Insights

With 112.2 points scored per game and 113.1 points conceded, the Pistons are 15th in the NBA offensively and 16th on defense.

In 2024-25, Detroit is 11th in the NBA in rebounds (45 per game) and third-best in rebounds conceded (42.2).

The Pistons are 16th in the NBA in assists (25.5 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Detroit is 23rd in the NBA in committing them (15.1 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (13.8 per game).

In 2024-25, the Pistons are 15th in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and 12th in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

