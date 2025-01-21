Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 44 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 17:09 on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 18 points in all.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).

Through 44 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sharks are allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.

The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 44 Games 0 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: