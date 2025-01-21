Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 44 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 17:09 on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 18 points in all.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).
  • Through 44 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Sharks are allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.
  • The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
  • The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
44 Games 0
18 Points 0
7 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Print Article

SportsPlus