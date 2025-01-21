Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be on the ice Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Sharks game are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 44 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 17:09 on the ice.
- He has had at least one point in 15 games, and has 18 points in all.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).
- Through 44 games played this season, he has put up 18 points, with three multi-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Sharks are allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in NHL action.
- The team’s -46 goal differential ranks 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|44
|Games
|0
|18
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
