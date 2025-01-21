Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the San Jose Sharks. Does a bet on Forsberg intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 45 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:50 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has accumulated at least one point in 28 games, and has 42 points in all.

On the power play he has six goals, plus nine assists.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).

Through 45 games, he has 42 points, with 11 multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.

The Sharks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 42 Points 0 15 Goals 0 27 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: