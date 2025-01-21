Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Filip Forsberg, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the San Jose Sharks. Does a bet on Forsberg intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final call.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -120, Under: -110)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- In 45 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:50 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
- He has accumulated at least one point in 28 games, and has 42 points in all.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus nine assists.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 18 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 44 opportunities).
- Through 45 games, he has 42 points, with 11 multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Sharks Defensive Insights
- The Sharks have conceded 171 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 31st in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -46.
- The Sharks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|45
|Games
|0
|42
|Points
|0
|15
|Goals
|0
|27
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: