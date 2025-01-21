Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on January 21 Published 5:55 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

When the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund should be two of the most exciting players to watch.

Predators vs. Sharks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-348)

Predators (-348) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 45 15 27 42 Jonathan Marchessault 45 14 20 34 Roman Josi 41 8 24 32 Steven Stamkos 45 16 14 30 Ryan O’Reilly 42 13 14 27 Sharks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Mikael Granlund 47 12 26 38 William Eklund 44 10 24 34 Macklin Celebrini 37 13 19 32 Fabian Zetterlund 49 13 16 29 Tyler Toffoli 47 17 12 29

Predators vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 114 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

Nashville is ranked 16th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (139 total) in NHL play.

The Predators rank 19th in the league with a 20.16% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Sharks have the league’s 27th-ranked scoring offense (125 total goals, 2.6 per game).

San Jose’s 171 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Sharks have the NHL’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 17.86%.

