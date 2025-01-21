Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks on January 21
Published 5:55 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
When the Nashville Predators play the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund should be two of the most exciting players to watch.
Predators vs. Sharks Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-348)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|45
|15
|27
|42
|Jonathan Marchessault
|45
|14
|20
|34
|Roman Josi
|41
|8
|24
|32
|Steven Stamkos
|45
|16
|14
|30
|Ryan O’Reilly
|42
|13
|14
|27
|Sharks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Mikael Granlund
|47
|12
|26
|38
|William Eklund
|44
|10
|24
|34
|Macklin Celebrini
|37
|13
|19
|32
|Fabian Zetterlund
|49
|13
|16
|29
|Tyler Toffoli
|47
|17
|12
|29
Predators vs. Sharks Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 114 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- Nashville is ranked 16th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (139 total) in NHL play.
- The Predators rank 19th in the league with a 20.16% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Sharks have the league’s 27th-ranked scoring offense (125 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- San Jose’s 171 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Sharks have the NHL’s 27th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 17.86%.
