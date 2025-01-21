Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21

Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game - January 21

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a bet on Skjei in the Predators-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 45 games, Skjei has averaged 21:31 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
  • Skjei has 13 points overall, getting at least one point in 11 different games.
  • On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Sharks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Sharks are allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.
  • With a goal differential of -46, the team is 32nd in the league.
  • The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose
45 Games 0
13 Points 0
4 Goals 0
9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

