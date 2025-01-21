Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21
Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a bet on Skjei in the Predators-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Predators vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 45 games, Skjei has averaged 21:31 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
- Skjei has 13 points overall, getting at least one point in 11 different games.
- On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Sharks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Sharks are allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.
- With a goal differential of -46, the team is 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Sharks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|45
|Games
|0
|13
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|9
|Assists
|0
