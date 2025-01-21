Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Sharks Game – January 21 Published 5:38 am Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Brady Skjei and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the San Jose Sharks. Fancy a bet on Skjei in the Predators-Sharks matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 45 games, Skjei has averaged 21:31 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

Skjei has 13 points overall, getting at least one point in 11 different games.

On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 4.4% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 34 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 11 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Sharks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Sharks are allowing 171 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 31st in NHL play.

With a goal differential of -46, the team is 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 23.4 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Sharks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. San Jose 45 Games 0 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: