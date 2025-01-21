Bobcats complete sweep of Harlan as Buell scores 23 Published 10:54 pm Tuesday, January 21, 2025

By Bill Templeton

Sports Writer

Host Bell County placed four players in double figures Tuesday night atop Log Mountain en route to a lopsided 81-41 boys basketball victory over the youth-laden Harlan Green Dragons.

On the heels of surpassing 1,000 career points last week, sophomore Ethan Buell led all scorers with 23 points for the Bobcats. Senior Cameron Hall scored 18 points for Bell, while sophomore Jaxson Thomas and junior Blake Burnett chipped in with 15 and 11 points, respectively.

Bell County improved to 14-4 with the 52nd District regular season win.

The Bobcats reeled off two first-quarter scoring runs that effectively sealed the Green Dragons’ fate by the end of the opening stanza.

A free throw by Harlan freshman Braxton Rowe opened the scoring, before Bell ran off nine unanswered points. A 3-point basket by Harlan freshman Jaxson Perry cut the Bobcats’ lead to 9-6, but Bell scored the final 17 points of the first quarter.

Harlan (2-17) committed eight first-quarter turnovers that resulted in 14 points by Bell.

“Our guys came out playing really well in the first half our defensive pressure full court was really effective,” Bell County coach Brad Sizemore said. “I thought our guys got out and ran and shared the ball and we had several guys make outside shots. We played with a lot of energy. It was a good win.”

Buell scored 11 points during the second quarter and the Bobcats combined for six 3-point baskets during the stanza en route to a 59-20 at halftime.

A 3-point bomb by Thomas during the opening minute of the third quarter started a running scoreboard clock, and Sizemore pulled his starters at the 3:24 mark, following a 10-0 scoring run that pushed the Bobcats’ lead to 72-23.

Harlan got a team-high 15 points from Perry, while freshman Izack Saylor added 11 points for coach Derrick Akal’s Green Dragons.

Next up for Harlan is a 52nd District contest at home Friday against Middlesboro, while Bell travels Friday to Madison Southern.

Bell County (81) — Blake Burnett 11, Cameron Hall 18, Ethan Buell 23, Cayden Huff 5, Jaxson Thomas 15, Braxton Ferguson 4, Kenton Brock 4, Isaiah Gambrel 1.

Harlan (41) — Braxton Rowe 5, Jaxson Perry 15, Izack Saylor 11, Dylan Cox 7, Ethan Huff 3.

Harlan 6 14 9 12 — 41

Bell County 26 33 15 7 — 81